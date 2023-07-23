All of Us Research Program coming to Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic

Staff from the All of Us Research Program will be at the Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic on Thursday, July 27, to meet with prospective participants.

All of Us is a nationwide initiative intended to build a research resource featuring at least 1 million participants who contribute data for health research. Participants also may learn more about their own health.

Essentia Health partnered with All of Us in 2018, and since then more than 4,000 participants from the communities it serves have signed up. Anyone over the age of 18 with a U>S address and capacity to consent for themselves is eligible to join the research program. Interested individuals do not need to be Essentia Health patients to enroll.

This program prioritizes inclusion of communities that have been historically underrepresented in health research, including racial and ethnic minorities, sexual and gender minorities, rural residents, those 65 and older and others.

More than 4,000 research projects are currently in the works utilizing data collected from the program. Anyone can browse the projects in progress at Research Projects Directory .

Patients or community members interested in enrolling with All of Us or who want to learn more should visit EssentiaHealth.org/AllofUs , call (877) 340-8058 or email AllofUs@EssentiaHealth.org .