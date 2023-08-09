Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

All Vets Club holding annual picnic on Aug. 13

This is a Patriotic Council event.

JSSP Club News
Today at 6:49 AM

The All Vets Club in Jamestown is hosting the annual All Vets indoor picnic starting at noon Sunday, Aug. 13. There will be "chicken and fixings" luncheon and root beer ice cream floats with a freewill offering, followed by family bingo. The club will close after bingo. This Patriotic Council event is open to all veterans, their families and community patriots.

There will be door prize drawings for American Legion, DAV and VFW members and their auxiliaries. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go to patriotic activities in the community.

