6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

All Vets Club in Jamestown celebrating 25 years on Sept. 14

The club is a meeting location for veterans and other organizations in the community.

JSSP Club News
Today at 7:21 AM

JAMESTOWN — The All Vets Club in Jamestown will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 14, with free appetizers and cake starting at 5 p.m. until gone.

The club is celebrating 24 years in downtown Jamestown. It opened for business and patriotic fellowship in September 1998 as a nonprofit corporation.

The club directors will also honor Carol Martin for 15 years of dedication to veterans, their families and the community.

The All Vets Club provides meeting facilities for the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, VFW and Vietnam era veterans and their families as well as many other civic and service clubs, and is open to the public.

What To Read Next
Dollars for Scholars 23.jpg
Community
RM Stoudt Inc. endowing scholarship to benefit Jamestown High School students
1h ago
JSSP Blood Drive
Community
34 people donate at Collins Aerospace blood drive
2h ago
JSSP Club News
Community
James River Genealogy Club to hold next meeting in Kensal
2h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project
2h ago
Alexis Schneider
Members Only
Prep
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Alexis Schneider succeeding as WR
3h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial.3
North Dakota
Memorial for Fargo officer killed in July 14 shooting cleared away
19h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune