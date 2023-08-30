All Vets Club in Jamestown celebrating 25 years on Sept. 14

JAMESTOWN — The All Vets Club in Jamestown will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 14, with free appetizers and cake starting at 5 p.m. until gone.

The club is celebrating 24 years in downtown Jamestown. It opened for business and patriotic fellowship in September 1998 as a nonprofit corporation.

The club directors will also honor Carol Martin for 15 years of dedication to veterans, their families and the community.

The All Vets Club provides meeting facilities for the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, VFW and Vietnam era veterans and their families as well as many other civic and service clubs, and is open to the public.