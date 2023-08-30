Annual Freedom Walk and Remembrance set for Sept. 11 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Patriotic Council invites everyone in the community to attend the annual Freedom Walk and Remembrance on Monday, Sept. 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Zonta Park.

Tentative plans include a speaker regarding the events that changed America on Sept. 11, 2001, along with music and a short "Freedom Walk" to the All Vets Club for a light meal and fellowship.

All first responders, community patriots, veterans, auxiliary members, families and Scout troops are encouraged to attend this remembrance event.

There will be a freewill offering, with proceeds going to future patriotic activities for the community.