Annual quilt auction set at Red Willow Bible Camp

Red Willow Ministries' 36th Annual Quilt Auction is slated for Saturday, Aug. 26, led by Wayne Trottier.

The event at Red Willow Bible Camp, 1651 Jacob Drive, Binford, North Dakota, starts at 10 a.m. with free registration and quilts ready to view in the retreat center until 11:45 a.m. Silent auction items can also be viewed in the chapel until 2:15 p.m. At 11 a.m., Triplicity, a women’s vocal trio from Mayville-Portland, North Dakota, performs during lunch at the retreat center. Herlof Huso, a 10-year-old guitarist from Aneta, North Dakota, entertains at

the chapel starting at noon. At 12:30 p.m., the gavel is passed to the auctioneer to rally support for generous bids. Quilt announcer Lynette Winters from Fullerton, North Dakota, adds a new twist with friendly competition between an NDSU bison quilt and a UND Fighting Sioux quilt.

Items for the live quilt auction and silent auction need to be at the camp by Monday, Aug. 14, to be listed in the auction catalog. Themed baskets or new items such as small quilts or runners, handmade jewelry, crafts and canning or baking are always welcome donations. Some perishable food will be

accepted until Friday, Aug. 25. This year Marvin Goplen, Binford, made and donated a king-size bargello quilt for the ticket raffle. The local law enforcement centers and social service offices will be recipients of any donated quilts following the auction.

For more information, call camp at 701-676-2681 or visit www.redwillowministries.com at “Events”. There people will find quilt pictures, the absentee bidder form, quilt donation form and silent auction donation form. Everyone is invited to join in on the excitement, food, music and bidding to keep kids coming to camp.