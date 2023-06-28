Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bohl awarded Shyler Harr scholarship

The scholarship honors the late Shyler James Harr.

JSSP School News
June 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM

Lilly Bohl has been awarded the $500 Shyler James Harr Memorial Scholarship for 2023. She is the daughter of Corey and Jeannie Bohl of Buchanan.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Shyler died at age 15 on Sept. 26, 2010, as the result of a car accident north of Jamestown. The same accident also took the life of his best friend, Chance DeCoteau.

One $500 memorial scholarship is awarded each year to a Pingree-Buchanan High School graduating senior pursuing a two- or four-year college degree. Seniors applying for the scholarship must include a personal statement describing their future plans, in addition to an essay titled "The Importance of Road Safety: Emphasizing Awareness, Defensive Driving, and the Use of Seat Belts."

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for July 25-26, 2023
6h ago
Buffalo Days 2023 parade.jpg
Community
Jamestown chamber reports numbers for Buffalo Days events
20h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media