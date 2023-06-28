Bohl awarded Shyler Harr scholarship

Lilly Bohl has been awarded the $500 Shyler James Harr Memorial Scholarship for 2023. She is the daughter of Corey and Jeannie Bohl of Buchanan.

Shyler died at age 15 on Sept. 26, 2010, as the result of a car accident north of Jamestown. The same accident also took the life of his best friend, Chance DeCoteau.

One $500 memorial scholarship is awarded each year to a Pingree-Buchanan High School graduating senior pursuing a two- or four-year college degree. Seniors applying for the scholarship must include a personal statement describing their future plans, in addition to an essay titled "The Importance of Road Safety: Emphasizing Awareness, Defensive Driving, and the Use of Seat Belts."