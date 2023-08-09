Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Wednesday, August 9
Community
Barnes County Historical Society receives donation from VCHS class
The Class of 1963 recently held a reunion.
The Valley City High School Class of 1963 donated $250 to the Barnes County Historical Society from the class' 60th reunion on July 15. From left: Wes Anderson, of the historical society, and Class of 1963 alumni Rayma Fiegen and Joe Lunde.
Contributed / Barnes County Historical Society
Today at 8:49 AM
