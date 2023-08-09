Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Barnes County Historical Society receives donation from VCHS class

The Class of 1963 recently held a reunion.

Museum donation.jpg
The Valley City High School Class of 1963 donated $250 to the Barnes County Historical Society from the class' 60th reunion on July 15. From left: Wes Anderson, of the historical society, and Class of 1963 alumni Rayma Fiegen and Joe Lunde.
Contributed / Barnes County Historical Society
Today at 8:49 AM
What To Read Next
JSSP Births
Community
Births reported Aug. 9, 2023
10m ago
Barnes County North 23.jpg
Community
Barnes County North Public School begins classes on Aug. 16
48m ago
BTS-Lincoln ELementary 23.jpg
Community
Lincoln Elementary School expects more than 200 students
1h ago
 · 
By  By Sherry Schmidt, Principal, Lincoln Elementary School
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
16h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president 
2h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
10h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13