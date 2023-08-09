Barnes County North Public School begins classes on Aug. 16
This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.
Back to School open house: 8/14/23 (5-7 p.m.)
Last Day of school: 5/16/24
Projected enrollment: 248 (PreK through 12)
Parent/Teacher Conferences: 11/9/23 and 3/7/24
Graduation: 5/19/24
Faculty:
Superintendent: Andrew Currie
High School Principal/AD: JR Wilson
Elementary Principal: Danielle Bosse
Technology Coordinator: Melissa Bitz
Site Manager/Transportation Director/Driver: Bud Cruff
Business Manager: Lindsay Polk
HS/Career Counselor: Alicia Broten
PK-6 Counselor: Sara Anderson
Administrative Assistant: Joanne Jorissen
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant/Bus Driver: Kim Schwehr
Title I: Lisa McMillan
MTSS Coordinator: Tina Bryn
Title I/MTSS: Patrick O'Brien
HS Sp Ed/VB/JH GBB: Tori Houdek
Elementary Special Education: Paige Powers
PreK teacher: Melanie Pratt
Kindergarten teacher: Jenna Mairs
Kindergarten teacher: Hallie Wenaas
1st grade teacher: Jodi Miller
2nd grade teacher: Tresa Cruff
3rd grade teacher: Laine Klasinski
4th grade teachers: Kelly Scott, Mariah Hanson
5th grade teacher: Krista Amann
6th grade teacher: Mindy Tvedt
Elem PE teacher/Bus Driver: Daniel Tomaszewski
Librarian: Jodi Jorissen
HS PE teacher/Athletic Trainer - not filled at press time
HS FACS teacher: Tracy Heinze
HS English/Bus Driver: Jeanie Magee
Elem/HS Music teacher - not filled at press time
HS Business teacher - not filled at press time
HS Social Studies/History/Bus Driver: John Samuelson
HS Math teacher/BBB Coach: Stacy Schaffer
7th & 8th Grade teacher: Mckenzie Schweitzer
HS Science teacher/Bus Driver: Dale Undem
Art Teacher (part-time) - not filled at press time
HS Special Ed Para: Emilee Barnes
Sheyenne Valley Spec Ed Para: Patty Hollinshead
Elem Para: Taylyn Storbeck
Sheyenne Valley Special Ed Para/Bus Driver: Anne Hovland
PreK Para: Dana Faber
Head Cook: Joie Muncy
Cooks: Debbie Johnson, Danielle Nelson, Sharon Shockley
Custodians: Joan Duffy, Will Haugen
Transportation: Dan Schwehr
Bus drivers: Marshall Jacobson, Mary Plumb, Everett Vogel, Kurt Wagner
Bus Driver/Sub Cook: Laurie Straub
Curriculum/Technology changes: The ELA curriculum was updated from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Journey’s to Into Reading for K-6 and Into Literature for 7-12. PreK also adopted McGraw Hill’s World of Wonders curriculum.
School Board
Mike Schwehr, President
Jennifer Bollingberg, Vice President
Kody Amann
Eric Broten
Cindy Christianson
Michele Elston
Lee Guscette
Robert Harstad
Tyler Schlecht
