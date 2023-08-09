Curriculum/Technology changes: The ELA curriculum was updated from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Journey’s to Into Reading for K-6 and Into Literature for 7-12. PreK also adopted McGraw Hill’s World of Wonders curriculum.

Barnes County North Public School begins classes on Aug. 16 This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

