Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Barnes County North Public School begins classes on Aug. 16

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

Barnes County North 23.jpg
Barnes County North School
Courtesy / BCN
Today at 8:59 AM

Barnes County North Public School begins classes on Aug. 16
Back to School open house: 8/14/23 (5-7 p.m.)
Last Day of school: 5/16/24
Projected enrollment: 248 (PreK through 12)

Parent/Teacher Conferences: 11/9/23 and 3/7/24

Graduation: 5/19/24

Faculty:

Superintendent: Andrew Currie

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Principal/AD: JR Wilson

Elementary Principal: Danielle Bosse

Technology Coordinator: Melissa Bitz

Site Manager/Transportation Director/Driver: Bud Cruff

Business Manager: Lindsay Polk

HS/Career Counselor: Alicia Broten

PK-6 Counselor: Sara Anderson

Administrative Assistant: Joanne Jorissen

ADVERTISEMENT

Receptionist/Administrative Assistant/Bus Driver: Kim Schwehr

Title I: Lisa McMillan

MTSS Coordinator: Tina Bryn

Title I/MTSS: Patrick O'Brien

HS Sp Ed/VB/JH GBB: Tori Houdek

Elementary Special Education: Paige Powers

PreK teacher: Melanie Pratt

Kindergarten teacher: Jenna Mairs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindergarten teacher: Hallie Wenaas

1st grade teacher: Jodi Miller

2nd grade teacher: Tresa Cruff

3rd grade teacher: Laine Klasinski

4th grade teachers: Kelly Scott, Mariah Hanson

5th grade teacher: Krista Amann

6th grade teacher: Mindy Tvedt

Elem PE teacher/Bus Driver: Daniel Tomaszewski

ADVERTISEMENT

Librarian: Jodi Jorissen

HS PE teacher/Athletic Trainer - not filled at press time

HS FACS teacher: Tracy Heinze

HS English/Bus Driver: Jeanie Magee

Elem/HS Music teacher - not filled at press time

HS Business teacher - not filled at press time

HS Social Studies/History/Bus Driver: John Samuelson

HS Math teacher/BBB Coach: Stacy Schaffer

ADVERTISEMENT

7th & 8th Grade teacher: Mckenzie Schweitzer

HS Science teacher/Bus Driver: Dale Undem

Art Teacher (part-time) - not filled at press time

HS Special Ed Para: Emilee Barnes

Sheyenne Valley Spec Ed Para: Patty Hollinshead

Elem Para: Taylyn Storbeck

Sheyenne Valley Special Ed Para/Bus Driver: Anne Hovland

PreK Para: Dana Faber

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Cook: Joie Muncy

Cooks: Debbie Johnson, Danielle Nelson, Sharon Shockley

Custodians: Joan Duffy, Will Haugen

Transportation: Dan Schwehr
Bus drivers: Marshall Jacobson, Mary Plumb, Everett Vogel, Kurt Wagner

Bus Driver/Sub Cook: Laurie Straub

Curriculum/Technology changes: The ELA curriculum was updated from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Journey’s to Into Reading for K-6 and Into Literature for 7-12. PreK also adopted McGraw Hill’s World of Wonders curriculum.

School Board

Mike Schwehr, President

Jennifer Bollingberg, Vice President

Kody Amann

Eric Broten

Cindy Christianson

Michele Elston

Lee Guscette

Robert Harstad

Tyler Schlecht

What To Read Next
JSSP Births
Community
Births reported Aug. 9, 2023
14m ago
Museum donation.jpg
Community
Barnes County Historical Society receives donation from VCHS class
1h ago
BTS-Lincoln ELementary 23.jpg
Community
Lincoln Elementary School expects more than 200 students
1h ago
 · 
By  By Sherry Schmidt, Principal, Lincoln Elementary School
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
16h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president 
2h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
10h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13