Barnick honored at national SkillsUSA Workforce Development Event

ATLANTA — McKenna Barnick of Jamestown was recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 21-22. Barnick, a recent graduate of Jamestown High School who also attended James Valley Career and Technology Center, received a Skill Point Certificate in medical terminology.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday, June 23, at the SkillsUSA Awards Session at State Farm Arena.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.