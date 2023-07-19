Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BeMobile Verizon giving away school backpacks in August

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM

BeMobile Verizon announces its 10th Annual Backpack Giveaway is planned at all 68 locations of the business from Aug. 1-4 during normal business hours.

The backpacks will be given away at no charge and will be filled with school supplies. There is no preregistration required, and backpacks will be handed out as first come, first served until gone.

During the event, BeMobile will be giving away over 5,000 backpacks to local children. Any

questions regarding this event, contact your local BeMobile Verizon.

