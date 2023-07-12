Bohl Iron Works is Unison Bank's artist for July in Jamestown

Bohl Iron Works is Unison Bank's artist of the month for July in Jamestown.

Bohl Iron Works has a variety of artwork on display in the lobby. These include several custom wood and metal pieces of wild animals and a University of Jamestown logo.

“It started with a custom order request, which opened up more ideas, and we continued adding more and more designs,” said Brad Bohl. Brad Bohl and Corey Bohl have been creating artwork for most of their lives and find their artistic inspiration through wildlife and nature.

“We’re honored to allow local artists the opportunity to display their unique talents,” said Kelly Rachel, Unison Bank president and CEO. “Our doors are open, and we invite the community to stop by and see what these artists have to offer.”

Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators and their products or services. Since 2013, it has featured 112 artisans.

To learn more about how to purchase a piece of artwork or about the Unison Bank Artist of the Month program, contact Unison Bank at (701) 253-5600 or visit the Jamestown lobby.