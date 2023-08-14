Bohl is Unison Bank's artist of the month in Jamestown

Unison Bank announced Bradley Bohl as its featured artist for August.

August’s featured artist, Bradley Bohl, has displayed a variety of artwork within the lobby of Unison Bank in Jamestown. These include several custom paintings of animals, cowboys and other Western-based scenes.

“From an early age, I was drawing or sketching,” Bohl said. “It was an oil painting and watercolor class in college that got me hooked on painting.”

Bohl said he finds his artistic inspiration through bold, expressive animal portraits and landscapes. His artwork can be purchased directly through him as well as at www.etsy.com/shop/bradleysart for originals and merchandise and www.bradley-bohl.pixels.com for prints and merchandise.

“We’re honored to allow local artists the opportunity to display their unique talents,” said Kelly Rachel, Unison Bank president and CEO. “Our doors are open, and we invite the community to stop by and see what these artists have to offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators and their products or services. Since 2013, it has featured 113 artisans.

To learn more about the Unison Bank Artist of the Month program, contact Unison Bank at (701) 253-5600 or visit the bank's Jamestown lobby.