Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Boy Scouts conduct flag-raising ceremony at Frontier Village

The flagpole was installed on the path to the World’s Largest Buffalo

Flagpole at Frontier Village.jpg
A flagpole was recently installed on the path to the World's Largest Buffalo. Members of the Boy Scouts of America from the Jamestown area conducted an inaugural flag-raising ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Frontier Village.
Contributed / Jamestown Tourism
Today at 1:16 PM

Members of the Boy Scouts of America from the Jamestown area conducted an inaugural flag-raising ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Frontier Village.

“Installing this flagpole on the path to the World’s Largest Buffalo was a culmination of several entities,” said Allison Limke, visitor experience manager for Jamestown Tourism. “We’re so grateful for the community and their support.”

Boy Scouts Brayden Motter, Isaac Lloyd, Isaac Hasbargen, Zayven Gaiser with Troop 163 and Becca Lloyd with Troop 5555 conducted a ceremony to raise the flag for the first time. It will continue to fly for the rest of the summer through Sept. 17 when it will be lowered for the remainder of the year.

The flagpole was donated by the Jamestown All Vets Club with the flag being provided by the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans. The city of Jamestown’s water department, led by Superintendent Joe Rowell, took charge of installing the flagpole.

A light will shine on the flag through the night thanks to Advantage Electric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to have our nation’s flag flying over the site,” Limke added. “Uniting two of our nation’s symbols, the flag and the buffalo. It’s testament to the land of the free and mighty.”

Frontier Village is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 17.

What To Read Next
JSSP Births
Community
Birth reported Aug. 11, 2023
6h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 11-12, 2023
8h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 10-11, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
UJ Teacher Education Scholarship.jpg
News
UJ announces scholarship to help address teacher shortage
1d ago
jhs girls golf humes practice 080923.jpg
Prep
Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
The Pride Parade this past summer walking through downtown Fargo.jpg
North Dakota
Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13