Boy Scouts conduct flag-raising ceremony at Frontier Village

Members of the Boy Scouts of America from the Jamestown area conducted an inaugural flag-raising ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Frontier Village.

“Installing this flagpole on the path to the World’s Largest Buffalo was a culmination of several entities,” said Allison Limke, visitor experience manager for Jamestown Tourism. “We’re so grateful for the community and their support.”

Boy Scouts Brayden Motter, Isaac Lloyd, Isaac Hasbargen, Zayven Gaiser with Troop 163 and Becca Lloyd with Troop 5555 conducted a ceremony to raise the flag for the first time. It will continue to fly for the rest of the summer through Sept. 17 when it will be lowered for the remainder of the year.

The flagpole was donated by the Jamestown All Vets Club with the flag being provided by the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans. The city of Jamestown’s water department, led by Superintendent Joe Rowell, took charge of installing the flagpole.

A light will shine on the flag through the night thanks to Advantage Electric.

“We’re excited to have our nation’s flag flying over the site,” Limke added. “Uniting two of our nation’s symbols, the flag and the buffalo. It’s testament to the land of the free and mighty.”

Frontier Village is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 17.