Tuesday, July 25
Community
People take in Buffalo Days events in Jamestown
Various events were held on Saturday, July 22.
The Jamestown Clowns entertain parade goers on Saturday, July 22, during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
July 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM
People go through the serving line at the Jamestown Fire Department during the pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 22, in Jamestown. For a freewill donation, pancakes, sausage, potato rounds and beverages were served.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Two children ride in a "Think Forward" buggy pulled by a pony promoting Bank Forward, Tax Forward and Insure Forward during the Buffalo Days Parade on Saturday.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
People walk in McElroy Park for the American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk held by Ernest DeNault-Robertson Post 14 American Legion. The event was held early Saturday to bring awareness to the "significant suicide rate amongst veterans,” said Post Commander Dennis Mansavage.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A child hands out a coloring book, "Mighty Mini Microbe's Tale," given by the Stutsman County Soil Conservation District during the Buffalo Days Parade on Saturday while other children race to pick up thrown candy during the parade in downtown Jamestown.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
People try African food on Saturday in the Hansen Arts Park. The Liberian community in Jamestown offered people a chance to try three dishes. Donations given for the food will go to the Redemption in Christ Ministry.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Stick Ponies performs on Saturday, July 22, in McElroy Park during Buffalo Days.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
People listen as Stick Ponies performs music on Saturday, July 22, in McElroy Park during Buffalo Days.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Colorful classic cars are on display at McElroy Park at the Buffalo Rally Car Show & Shine on Saturday, July 22. Many vehicles were on display in the show, sponsored by the Jamestown Classic Car Club.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A variety of vendors offered food and products during Buffalo Days in McElroy Park on Saturday, July 22.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.