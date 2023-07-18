Buffalo Mall holding Back to School 'Stuff the Bus' event

The Buffalo Mall is sponsoring its annual Back to School "Stuff the Bus" program. Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance of the Buffalo Mall or at Gate City Bank beginning Monday, July 24, through Aug. 13. People may donate school supplies for area children in need. The goal is to fill the school bus with backpacks, calculators, folders, notebooks, three-ring binders and other necessities for going back to school. School supply wish lists are available at the Buffalo Mall and at Gate City Bank.

Community Action Region VI will be receiving the school supplies and distributing them to area children in need. Parents/guardians are asked to call 701-252-1821 beginning Aug. 7 for an appointment to pick up their children's school supplies.

Anyone with questions may contact the Buffalo Mall Management Office at 701-251-2237.