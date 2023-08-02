Burchill speaks on early filmmaker in North Dakota

Tim Burchill spoke at the July 30 Front Porch Chat at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum in Jamestown on early filmmaker

Frithjof “Fred” Holmboe, who did a series of films on the early days of North Dakota from about 1915-1920s.

Holmboe was working for the Immigration Bureau to promote North Dakota for settlement. While they were likely shown during that period, the films were lost until many were found in storage at Fort Abraham Lincoln. The State Historical Society of North Dakota restored as many of the films as they could. Three VHS tapes were produced titled “Flickertail Flashbacks.” The original films were all in black and white and were made with a hand-cranked movie camera so there is no sound. A soundtrack and narration added to the events shown on the films made the VHS tapes a nostalgic look at how things were done during those times.

Burchill presented two of the VHS tapes to the audience. Holmboe's films included an emphasis on agriculture, the discovery of natural gas, the advent of smaller tractors for the average farmer and the training of the first North Dakota Army soldiers in their preparations for service at Fort Lincoln near Bismarck

