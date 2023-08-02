Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Burchill speaks on early filmmaker in North Dakota

The next Front Porch Chat is on Aug. 6 in Jamestown.

JSSP Events and Happenings
Today at 7:52 AM

Tim Burchill spoke at the July 30 Front Porch Chat at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum in Jamestown on early filmmaker
Frithjof “Fred” Holmboe, who did a series of films on the early days of North Dakota from about 1915-1920s.

Holmboe was working for the Immigration Bureau to promote North Dakota for settlement. While they were likely shown during that period, the films were lost until many were found in storage at Fort Abraham Lincoln. The State Historical Society of North Dakota restored as many of the films as they could. Three VHS tapes were produced titled “Flickertail Flashbacks.” The original films were all in black and white and were made with a hand-cranked movie camera so there is no sound. A soundtrack and narration added to the events shown on the films made the VHS tapes a nostalgic look at how things were done during those times.

Burchill presented two of the VHS tapes to the audience. Holmboe's films included an emphasis on agriculture, the discovery of natural gas, the advent of smaller tractors for the average farmer and the training of the first North Dakota Army soldiers in their preparations for service at Fort Lincoln near Bismarck

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Randy Perkins will present at the Front Porch Chat on “Rationing During the World Wars.”

What To Read Next
JCF_Donation.jpg
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation pledges funds to Arts Center campaign
47m ago
JSSP School News
Community
Registration information for Jamestown Public Schools
1h ago
Christina Masich
Community
Enjoy safely canned foods this winter
1h ago
 · 
By  Christina Masich, NDSU Extension
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JCF_Donation.jpg
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation pledges funds to Arts Center campaign
47m ago
Bully Pulpit Crescent Butte Ranch 2.PNG
North Dakota
Medora eyes new rodeo complex, cabin resort in preparation for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
4h ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
060823.N.FF.BurgumAnnouncement
North Dakota
Doug Burgum's gift card ploy worked. Now other candidates are copying him.
4h ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
JSSP Stutsman County News
News
Stutsman County to hold public input meeting on restructuring park board
12h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova