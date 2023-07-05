Burchill speaks on historical North Dakota State Library scandal

On July 2, Tim Burchill spoke at the Front Porch Chat, describing the events that led to a scandal concerning the North Dakota State Library.

During the early part of the 20th century, it was a time of great unrest in the country and in North Dakota. Many soldiers were lost in WWI, there was a post-war economic recession, the Spanish flu had claimed over 500,000 lives and the Bolshevik revolution had just occurred in Russia.

The North Dakota the Non-Partisan League (NPL) became the dominant political party within the state. They were a bit toward the socialists on the political spectrum and were advocates of farmers. Burchill said it was a movement to try to get control of the forces the farmers thought were responsible for their plight: “Big Business,” the railroads and the Minneapolis grain traders.

The opposition to the NPL was the Independent Voters Association (IVA), which considered the socialist leanings of the NPL a parallel situation to the recent Russian revolution and set out to warn the people of the dangers of socialism. The IVA, led by Rep. Olger B. Burtness, accused the NPL of advocating the lending of radical, immoral and anti-Christian books to rural schools. A state House of Representatives investigation found Burtness' allegations were unfounded and exonerated the library. However, the “yellow journalism” that was carried out in the press tainted the library's reputation, which was not restored until the 1970s when the state restored funding and resources to the North Dakota State Library.

