Burchill to speak on the "North Dakota Library Scandal of 1919" at next Chat

Tim Burchill will speak at the next Front Porch Chat at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum.

At the June 25 presentation, Ruth Brubakken related the story of Ben Franklin, who was the only person to sign four of the foundational documents of America’s creation. These documents proclaimed U.S. independence, brought France into the Revolutionary War as an ally, ended the war which assured this country's sovereignty and formed the basis of our government as the Constitution of the United States.

Franklin was the 15th of 17 children of Josiah Franklin, who was a Puritan and had come to what was to become the United States from England in 1683. He was responsible for many “firsts in the U.S.,” Brubakken said: the first public library, first volunteer fire company, the first hospital, the first fire insurance company and the first “think tank.” His inventions included the Franklin Stove and bifocal glasses. His experiments with electricity brought him worldwide acclaim. He was appointed postmaster of the U.S. and started the Pony Express system. He was involved in writing the Declaration of Independence.

