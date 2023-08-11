Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for Aug. 11-12, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, Aug. 11
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. 

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, Aug. 12
Community Fun Walk. SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; walk, 9 a.m. Cost: $25 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

4th annual Mystic Fishing for a Cause, Lazy Fish Campground at Pelican Point Landing, 8310 28th St. SE. Free Little Tyke Shore Fishing Tournament, 10 a.m.-noon; bounce houses, other events, throughout the day.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

3rd Annual Community Carnival sponsored by James River Senior Center, noon-3 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Bouncy houses, games, petting zoo, dunk tank, race cars and drivers, food vendors, library bookmobile. No entrance fee. Proceeds from games, raffles benefit JRSC Home Delivered Meal program.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

