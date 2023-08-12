Calendar for Aug. 12-14, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Community Fun Walk. SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; walk, 9 a.m. Cost: $25 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

4th annual Mystic Fishing for a Cause, Lazy Fish Campground at Pelican Point Landing, 8310 28th St. SE. Free Little Tyke Shore Fishing Tournament, 10 a.m.-noon; bounce houses, other events, throughout the day.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

3rd Annual Community Carnival sponsored by James River Senior Center, noon-3 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Bouncy houses, games, petting zoo, dunk tank, race cars and drivers, food vendors, library bookmobile. No entrance fee. Proceeds from games, raffles benefit JRSC Home Delivered Meal program.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, Aug. 13

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Speaker: Sue Corwin on "Orphan Grain Train." The program is free.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, Aug. 14

Jamestown Planning Commission, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or

access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 841 704 966 #

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, 11:45 a.m., lower-level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Jamestown Public Schools Health Insurance Committee, noon, District Office conference room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.