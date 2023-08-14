Calendar for Aug. 14-15, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, Aug. 14

Jamestown Planning Commission, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or

access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 841 704 966 #

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, 11:45 a.m., lower-level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Jamestown Public Schools Health Insurance Committee, noon, District Office conference room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE, followed by Stutsman County Park Board, or access online at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live or by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 768 752 933#.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

Community Bike Ride, 6-7:30 p.m., starting at McElroy Park (turn at Eckman's Auto Service), 5th Avenue Southeast. Community Bike Fleet available for those needing helmets and/or bikes. Free event; preregister at www.jamestownparksandrec.com/special-events. 6 p.m., registration and waiver signature; 6:30-7:30 p.m., bike rides.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.