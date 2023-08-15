Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 15-16, 2023

Public meetings are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, Aug. 15
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE, followed by Stutsman County Park Board, or access online at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live or by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 768 752 933#.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

Community Bike Ride, 6-7:30 p.m., starting at McElroy Park (turn at Eckman's Auto Service), 5th Avenue Southeast. Community Bike Fleet available for those needing helmets and/or bikes. Free event; preregister at www.jamestownparksandrec.com/special-events. 6 p.m., registration and waiver signature; 6:30-7:30 p.m., bike rides.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Upper Sheyenne River Joint Water Resource Board, 9 a.m., Garrison Diversion, Carrington.

Special Assessment Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 775 254 843#.

ADVERTISEMENT

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

Greg Hager performs for Music in the City Park Bandshell, 7:15 p.m., City Park, Valley City. Free popcorn and water provided before the event. Free admission; freewill offering. Bring lawn chair. Event moves to VCSU Center for the Arts in the event of inclement weather.

What To Read Next
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jamestown Community Dog Walk set for Aug. 26 at McElroy Park
22h ago
JSSP Births
Community
Birth reported Aug. 14, 2023
22h ago
Brad Bohl artist 23.jpg
Community
Bohl is Unison Bank's artist of the month in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Sun Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Original-Hugh-Glass-monument-e1686322414178-1024x668.jpg
The Vault
Relative of famed author wants to find out what’s inside mysterious South Dakota monument
23h ago
 · 
By  Paul Hammell
Sturgis-MCSO.jpg
South Dakota
Final Rally Tally: Crashes up 30%, drug arrests up 60% at Sturgis Rally
1d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
A sign that says North Dakota Mill is in front of railcars and blue and white buildings
Members Only
Business
Oil pipeline shutdown could cost ag billions of dollars, study shows
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13