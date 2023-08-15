Calendar for Aug. 15-16, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE, followed by Stutsman County Park Board, or access online at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live or by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 768 752 933#.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

Community Bike Ride, 6-7:30 p.m., starting at McElroy Park (turn at Eckman's Auto Service), 5th Avenue Southeast. Community Bike Fleet available for those needing helmets and/or bikes. Free event; preregister at www.jamestownparksandrec.com/special-events. 6 p.m., registration and waiver signature; 6:30-7:30 p.m., bike rides.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Upper Sheyenne River Joint Water Resource Board, 9 a.m., Garrison Diversion, Carrington.

Special Assessment Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 775 254 843#.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

Greg Hager performs for Music in the City Park Bandshell, 7:15 p.m., City Park, Valley City. Free popcorn and water provided before the event. Free admission; freewill offering. Bring lawn chair. Event moves to VCSU Center for the Arts in the event of inclement weather.