Calendar for Aug. 18-20, 2023

Friday, Aug. 18

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Gear Grinder, 8 a.m., Pipestem Creek Trail, located 4 miles north of Jamestown on U.S. Highway 281 next to Pipestem Dam. The event features mountain-bike races and cash prizes for the top six male and female expert finishers. Divisions include: 1-mile kids race for 8 and younger, 6-mile beginners, 13 1/2 -mile recreational, 21.5 mile sport and 29 1/2 -mile expert races.

Pipestem Creek Trail Run, 8 a.m., Pipestem Creek Trail, located 4 miles north of Jamestown on U.S. Highway 281 next to Pipestem Dam. There will be a 3-mile walk and 3-mile and 8-mile runs. Division include kids and adult walk/run.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, parent/child/topic) and 8 p.m. (open, candlelight/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., (closed, women/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Stutsman County Memorial Museum Front Porch Chats, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum. An ice cream social is planned.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.