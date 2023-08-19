Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for Aug. 19-21, 2023

Events are scheduled.

Today at 7:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Gear Grinder, 8 a.m., Pipestem Creek Trail, located 4 miles north of Jamestown on U.S. Highway 281 next to Pipestem Dam. The event features mountain-bike races and cash prizes for the top six male and female expert finishers. Divisions include: 1-mile kids race for 8 and younger, 6-mile beginners, 13 1/2 -mile recreational, 21.5 mile sport and 29 1/2 -mile expert races.

Pipestem Creek Trail Run, 8 a.m., Pipestem Creek Trail, located 4 miles north of Jamestown on U.S. Highway 281 next to Pipestem Dam. There will be a 3-mile walk and 3-mile and 8-mile runs. Division include kids and adult walk/run.

“Oscar-Zero Family Day,” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site, Cooperstown. The free outdoor event features yard games and rocket-themed activities, including making and launching foam rockets.

Planetarium show, 1 p.m., room 309, Rhoades Science Center, Valley City State University. “Night Skies” is at 1 p.m. and “Norse Sky” is at 1:40 p.m.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, parent/child/topic) and 8 p.m. (open, candlelight/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., (closed, women/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Stutsman County Memorial Museum Front Porch Chats, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum. An ice cream social is planned.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, Aug. 21

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

