Calendar for Aug. 21-22, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, Aug. 21

Jamestown — Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center hosts open house, noon-2 p.m., 2205 Cottage Lane.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, 4 p.m., multi-purpose room, Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown Public School Board, 5:15 p.m., Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

City of Spiritwood Lake public hearing on replat of Jack's View, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Spiritwood Lake.

Jamestown City Finance and Legal, Building, Planning and Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 826 443 649 #

Urban Forest Master PlanSubcommittee, 5 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center meeting room, 1501 5th St. NE

