Community

Calendar for Aug. 22-23, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, Aug. 22
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

City of Spiritwood Lake public hearing on replat of Jack's View, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Spiritwood Lake.

Jamestown City Finance and Legal, Building, Planning and Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 826 443 649 #

Urban Forest Master PlanSubcommittee, 5 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center meeting room, 1501 5th St. NE.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

