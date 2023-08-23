Calendar for Aug. 23-24, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

City Public Works, Police and Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Free admission. Opener: Jamestown Writers Group presentations; headliner, Sugar Gliders.