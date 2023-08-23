Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 23-24, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, Aug. 24
Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

City Public Works, Police and Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Free admission. Opener: Jamestown Writers Group presentations; headliner, Sugar Gliders.

What To Read Next
JSSP Blood Drive
Community
101 people donate blood at drive held at North Dakota Farmers Union
8m ago
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Public input meeting set on U.S. Highway 52 project at Jamestown
19h ago
JSSP Births
Community
Births reported Aug. 22, 2023
22h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jhs girls golf lefevre 081523.jpg
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: Golf completes meets No. 3 and 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Georgia man pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle humans across U.S.-Canada border
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Dazechnae Willis dob Jan. 20, 1993
North Dakota
Charges dismissed in North Dakota highway attempted murder case
1d ago
 · 
By  Blake Nicholson / The Bismarck Tribune
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13