Calendar for Aug. 24-25, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Stutsman County Park Board, 8 a.m., Stutsman County Courthouse commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE or access by phone at (701) 566-9575, conference ID: 546 200 412#

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

City Public Works, Police and Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Free admission. Opener: Jamestown Writers Group presentations; headliner, Sugar Gliders.

Friday, Aug. 25

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

BuffaloJAM!, 1-11:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Nashville Country Day; 1 p.m., Same Lowe, 2 p.m., Old Friends Band; 3 p.m., Dan Brekke Band, 5 p.m., Tyler Reese Tritt; 7 p.m., Presley & Taylor; 9 p.m., Whey Jennings. Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com/

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

