Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 24-25, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Thursday, Aug. 24
Stutsman County Park Board, 8 a.m., Stutsman County Courthouse commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE or access by phone at (701) 566-9575, conference ID: 546 200 412#

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Public Works, Police and Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Free admission. Opener: Jamestown Writers Group presentations; headliner, Sugar Gliders.

Friday, Aug. 25
Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

BuffaloJAM!, 1-11:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Nashville Country Day; 1 p.m., Same Lowe, 2 p.m., Old Friends Band; 3 p.m., Dan Brekke Band, 5 p.m., Tyler Reese Tritt; 7 p.m., Presley & Taylor; 9 p.m., Whey Jennings. Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com/

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

What To Read Next
gussner family night food vendors 082223.jpg
Community
Gussner family fun night
15h ago
JSSP Births
Community
Birth reported Aug. 23, 2023
21h ago
JSSP School News
Community
Jamestown area students awarded Dakota Valley Electric scholarships
22h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Author's Section Laurel Pfau.jpg
News
Author section named after Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library
23h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Page Klostreich
Members Only
Sports
Jodi Klostreich continues brother Page's legacy off the field
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Carlos Julian
Members Only
College
Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13