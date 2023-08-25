Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Calendar for Aug. 25-26, 2023

Events are scheduled.

Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, Aug. 25
Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

BuffaloJAM!, 1-11:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Nashville Country Day; 1 p.m., Same Lowe, 2 p.m., Old Friends Band; 3 p.m., Dan Brekke Band, 5 p.m., Tyler Reese Tritt; 7 p.m., Presley & Taylor; 9 p.m., Whey Jennings. Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com/

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, Aug. 26
Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Community Prayer meeting, 10-10:30 a.m., at the World's Largest Buffalo at Frontier Village.

Jamestown Community Dog Walk, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m., McElroy Shelter, McElroy Park. Cost: $10. James River Humane Society will have dogs at the event. Water will be available for dogs.

LGBTQ+ Allied Picnic, noon-2 p.m., at Sertoma shelter, McElroy Park.

Big Guns of the Old West, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Seward. Free admission. 11 a.m., bake sale begins; 1 p.m., Watermelon Eating Contest, 3:30 p.m., cannon firing demonstration, 4 p.m., Gatling gun demonstration.

BuffaloJAM!, 1-11:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Classic Rock Day lineup: 2 p.m., local talent; 3 p.m., Tripwire; 7 p.m., Second Helping-The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show; 9 p.m., Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com/

Music on the Porch, 1-4 p.m., on porch of Eldridge store at Frontier Village. Bluegrass jam; acoustical bluegrass instruments only.

