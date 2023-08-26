6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar for Aug. 26-28, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:30 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, Aug. 26
Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Community Prayer meeting, 10-10:30 a.m., at the World's Largest Buffalo at Frontier Village.

Jamestown Community Dog Walk, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m., McElroy Shelter, McElroy Park. Cost: $10. James River Humane Society will have dogs at the event. Water will be available for dogs.

LGBTQ+ Allied Picnic, noon-2 p.m., at Sertoma shelter, McElroy Park.

Big Guns of the Old West, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Seward. Free admission. 11 a.m., bake sale begins; 1 p.m., Watermelon Eating Contest, 3:30 p.m., cannon firing demonstration, 4 p.m., Gatling gun demonstration.

BuffaloJAM!, 1-11:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Classic Rock Day lineup: 2 p.m., local talent; 3 p.m., Tripwire; 7 p.m., Second Helping-The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show; 9 p.m., Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com/

Music on the Porch, 1-4 p.m., on porch of Eldridge store at Frontier Village. Bluegrass jam; acoustical bluegrass instruments only.

Sunday, Aug. 27
Big Guns of the Old West, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Seward. Free admission. 11 a.m., church service (Stoudt tent); 1 p.m., cannon firing demonstration; 2 p.m., pie auction; 2:30 p.m., Gatling gun firing demonstration.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, Aug. 28

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

