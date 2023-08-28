6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 28-29, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, Aug. 28

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown Tourism Board, 5:15 p.m., lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Tuesday, Aug. 29
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

What To Read Next
Wayne and Sherri Rixen YOW.jpg
Community
Wayne and Sherri Rixen have Yard of the Week in Jamestown
18h ago
JSSP School News
Community
Jamestown High School Choir, Band to represent community at Pearl Harbor memorial event
21h ago
JSSP Senior Menu
Community
James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 28, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gatling Gun Demonstration
News
Big Guns of the Old West at Fort Seward
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Business Pitch Competition open to South Central North Dakota residents
2d ago
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
block party crowd two from 082521.jpg
News
Block Party introduces new UJ students to businesses, organizations in Jamestown
2d ago
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13