Calendar for Aug. 28-29, 2023
Monday, Aug. 28
Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).
Jamestown Tourism Board, 5:15 p.m., lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.
Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.
Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.
James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.
