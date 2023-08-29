Calendar for Aug. 29-30, 2023
Events are scheduled.
The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.
Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.
Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.
ADVERTISEMENT
James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.
Community Block Party, 5-8 p.m., several blocks south of railroad tracks on First Avenue. Free admission.
ADVERTISEMENT