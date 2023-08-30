6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 30-31, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, Aug. 30
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Community Block Party, 5-8 p.m., several blocks south of railroad tracks on First Avenue. Free admission.

Thursday, Aug. 31
Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

ADVERTISEMENT

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Public input meeting on U.S. Highway 52 proposed improvements from 7th Street to 4th Avenue Southwest in Jamestown, 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:45 p.m., at Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Free admission. Top O the Stairs dance, Old Friends.

What To Read Next
Dollars for Scholars 23.jpg
Community
RM Stoudt Inc. endowing scholarship to benefit Jamestown High School students
1h ago
JSSP Blood Drive
Community
34 people donate at Collins Aerospace blood drive
2h ago
JSSP Club News
Community
All Vets Club in Jamestown celebrating 25 years on Sept. 14
2h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project
2h ago
Alexis Schneider
Members Only
Prep
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Alexis Schneider succeeding as WR
3h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial.3
North Dakota
Memorial for Fargo officer killed in July 14 shooting cleared away
19h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune