Calendar for Aug. 5-7, 2023

Saturday, Aug. 5

Community Fun Walk. SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; walk, 9 a.m. Cost: $25 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Stick Ponies performs, 1-3 p.m., 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, 504 3rd Ave. SE, Jamestown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free admission; concert moves indoors in event of inclement weather.

Flagpole dedication ceremony (dedication to veterans), 2 p.m., north end of Ypsilanti near town sign.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Randy Perkins speaks on “Rationing During the World Wars.” Free.

Monday, Aug. 7

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

