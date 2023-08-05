Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for Aug. 5-7, 2023

Free meals are scheduled for youth.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, Aug. 5
Community Fun Walk. SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; walk, 9 a.m. Cost: $25 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Stick Ponies performs, 1-3 p.m., 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, 504 3rd Ave. SE, Jamestown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free admission; concert moves indoors in event of inclement weather.

Flagpole dedication ceremony (dedication to veterans), 2 p.m., north end of Ypsilanti near town sign.

Sunday, Aug. 6
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

ADVERTISEMENT

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Randy Perkins speaks on “Rationing During the World Wars.” Free.

Monday, Aug. 7

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

What To Read Next
JSSP Senior Menu
Community
James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 7
11m ago
JSSP Government Events
Community
Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 7, 2023
56m ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 4-5, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Carson Orr
Sports
Tarno Brewers get 13-4 win over Walsh County Wellcats
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
BURGUM BEEPS 060823.JPG
North Dakota
Doug Burgum defends eminent domain to build carbon pipelines
1d ago
 · 
By  Donnelle Eller / Des Moines Register
Recover update.jpg
North Dakota
Conditions improving for Fargo police officers injured in July 14 shooting
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13