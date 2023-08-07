Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar for Aug. 7-8, 2023

Public meetings are scheduled.

Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, Aug. 7

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

Jamestown Public School Board, 5 p.m., Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Tuesday, Aug. 8
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Committee, noon, lower-level meeting room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St SE.

