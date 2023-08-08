Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for Aug. 8-9, 2023

Public meetings are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, Aug. 8
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Committee, noon, lower-level meeting room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St SE.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. New Business Attraction Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 3:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Jamestown Board of Adjustment, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 610 045 310#.

Public input meeting on possible restructuring of Stutsman County Park Board, 5:30-7 p.m., lower level meeting room, Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, 205 6th St. SE, Jamestown.

Maasjo Sisters perform, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Dedication of mural in the park, 6:30 p.m., followed by root beer floats. Bring a lawn chair to the event. Freewill offering for support of bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, program moves to Valley City State University Center for the Arts Performance Hall.

