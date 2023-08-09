Calendar for Aug. 9-10, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. New Business Attraction Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 3:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Jamestown Board of Adjustment, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 610 045 310#.

Public input meeting on possible restructuring of Stutsman County Park Board, 5:30-7 p.m., lower level meeting room, Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, 205 6th St. SE, Jamestown.

Maasjo Sisters perform, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Dedication of mural in the park, 6:30 p.m., followed by root beer floats. Bring a lawn chair to the event. Freewill offering for support of bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, program moves to Valley City State University Center for the Arts Performance Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Forestry Committee, 3:30 p.m., Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 413 710 021 #

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Barnes County Historical Society, 5 p.m., Barnes County Museum, 315 Central Ave. North, Valley City.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Executive Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park, across from The Arts Center. Performer for evening: Jon Wayne and Ben Suchy. Free admission.

Valley City Community Band performs, 6:30 p.m., City Park Band Shell, Valley City. Free admission; bring lawn chair/blanket for seating.

