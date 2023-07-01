Calendar for July 1-3, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, July 1

Stutsman County Fair, Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 1 p.m.; Booz-N-Tuna performs, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Eli Alger and the Faster Horses performs, 8 p.m.-midnight. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

James River Rodeo, 1 p.m. slack and 6:30 p.m. rodeo, Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

Sunday, July 2

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Tim Burchill speaks at Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. No admission charge.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

Monday, July 3

Celebrate Recovery, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Church of the Nazarene, 1306 6th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference I: 420 533 606 #

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.