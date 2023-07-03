Calendar for July 3-5, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, July 3

Celebrate Recovery, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Church of the Nazarene, 1306 6th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference I: 420 533 606 #

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Tuesday, July 4

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade, 10 a.m., on First Avenue to McElroy Park. Line up at 9:30 a.m., Babb's Coffee House parking lot at First Street East. Event is for children 12 and younger with parents welcome. Wear helmets; no motorized bikes allowed. Root beer floats, prizes follow.

Fireworks, Jamestown Speedway, 10:30 p.m. (time approximate; fireworks follow races)

Wednesday, July 5

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

Music in the Park featuring Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet “Where Dance Meets Art,” 7:15 p.., City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Freewill offering.

