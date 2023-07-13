Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar for July 13-14, 2023

Events are scheduled.

July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Thursday, July 13

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Barnes County Historical Society, 5 p.m., Barnes County Museum, 315 Central Ave. North, Valley City. 

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Opener: Debi Rodgers; headliner: Heather Rae & Band. North Dakota Information Technology broadband listening session, Downtown Arts Market.

Jamestown Forestry Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 413 710 021#

Friday, July 14

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

