Calendar for July 14-16, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, July 14

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.- Last Friday of the month

ADVERTISEMENT

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, July 15

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, parent/child/topic) and 8 p.m. (open, candlelight/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., (closed, women/topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, July 16

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.