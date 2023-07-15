Calendar for July 15-17, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, July 15

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Responder/Law Enforcement Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, 504 3rd Ave. SE. First responders (fire, police, and ambulance) will have their vehicles parked along Fifth Street for the public to view. Representatives will be available to answer questions.

Sunday, July 16

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Front Porch Chats, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Joe Gushwa will speak on the topic of Coffee Day at the Museum.

Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, 11:45 a.m., lower-level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.