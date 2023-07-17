Calendar for July 18-19, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, July 18

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s staff holds mobile office hours in Fessenden, 1-2 p.m., Wells County Courthouse KTL Building (directly west of the courthouse), door No. 2, 700 Railway St. N.

North Dakota Organic Advisory Board, 1 p.m., Carrington Research Extension Center, 663 Hwy 281 N, Carrington.

Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry stops in Jamestown and Valley City. In Valley City, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 680 8th Ave. SW. In Jamestown: 5 to 6:15 p.m., Jamestown High School,

1509 10th St. NE.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., followed by Stutsman County Park Board, Stutsman County Courthouse commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 985 854 524# or visit stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live.

Wednesday, July 19

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Garden Tour, sponsored by AAUW, 4-8 p.m. Advance tickets: $10, at The Arts Center; on day of tour, $12, at Arts Center, AAUW Used Bookstore or tour sites: Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, 814 17th St. NE;

Norm and Kay Aldinger, 232 13th Ave. NE; Mike and Penny Landscoot, 236 13th Ave. NE; Carol Delaney, 601 11th St. SW; Ileene Albin, 605 11th St. SW.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Myron Sommerfeld and Music of the Stars Orchestra perform, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City, for Music in the Park. Free admission; freewill offerings accepted for City Park Bandshell. Event moves to VCSU Center for the Arts if inclement weather.

