Calendar for July 19-20, 2023

Wednesday, July 19

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Garden Tour, sponsored by AAUW, 4-8 p.m. Advance tickets: $12, at The Arts Center, AAUW Used Bookstore or tour sites: Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, 814 17th St. NE; Norm and Kay Aldinger, 232 13th Ave. NE; Mike and Penny Landscoot, 236 13th Ave. NE; Carol Delaney, 601 11th St. SW; Ileene Albin, 605 11th St. SW.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Myron Sommerfeld and Music of the Stars Orchestra perform, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City, for Music in the Park. Free admission; freewill offerings accepted for City Park Bandshell. Event moves to VCSU Center for the Arts if inclement weather.

Thursday, July 20

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. 5:30 p.m., "thank you and goodbye reception" for artist in residence Linda Roesch; headliner, Stick Ponies. Free admission; bring lawn chair, blanket.