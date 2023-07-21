Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for July 21-22, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, July 21

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

This Putt's For You golf tournament (4-person teams) to benefit Jamestown United Way, 1-4 p.m., Hillcrest Golf Course, 606 26th Ave. SE. Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jrfyxi/event/873775/

Saturday, July 22
Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Buffalo Days events include:
7 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast, Jamestown Fire Department
7:30 a.m.: American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk, McElroy Park

8:30 a.m.: lineup, Buffalo Days Parade, McElroy Park

9 a.m.: Can-Am Girls Fastpitch Tournament, Stefonek Softball Complex

9:30 a.m.: Buffalo Days Parade, First Avenue South (south of railroad tracks)

10 a.m.: Mini Art Hunt begins

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Picnic in Hansen Arts Park by Liberian community

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Civics exhibit, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: History and outdoor historic games, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Buffalo Rally Car Show & Shine, vendor show, Dakota Infalbale Games, McElroy Park

1 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest, Fort Seward

1-3 p.m.: Stick Ponies band performs, McElroy Park

3 and 6 p.m.: “Cinderella” musical, The Arts Center

3:30 p.m.: YPJ Cornhole Tournament, Drift Prairie Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Saturday Night Thunder, Jamestown Speedway

8 p.m.; Street dance by Corner Bar

