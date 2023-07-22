Calendar for July 22-24, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, July 22

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Buffalo Days events include:

7 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast, Jamestown Fire Department

7:30 a.m.: American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk, McElroy Park

8:30 a.m.: lineup, Buffalo Days Parade, McElroy Park

9 a.m.: Can-Am Girls Fastpitch Tournament, Stefonek Softball Complex

9:30 a.m.: Buffalo Days Parade, First Avenue South (south of railroad tracks)

10 a.m.: Mini Art Hunt begins

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Picnic in Hansen Arts Park by Liberian community

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Civics exhibit, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: History and outdoor historic games, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Buffalo Rally Car Show & Shine, vendor show, Dakota Infalbale Games, McElroy Park

1 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest, Fort Seward

1-3 p.m.: Stick Ponies band performs, McElroy Park

3 and 6 p.m.: “Cinderella” musical, The Arts Center

3:30 p.m.: YPJ Cornhole Tournament, Drift Prairie Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Saturday Night Thunder, Jamestown Speedway

8 p.m.; Street dance by Corner Bar

Sunday, July 23

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Speaker: Clara Peterson, on "Ghost Trains." The event is free.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, July 24

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

City of Jamestown budget meeting, 3 p.m., Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID: 952 522 716 #

