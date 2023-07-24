Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for July 24-25, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
July 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.
Monday, July 24
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

City of Jamestown budget meeting, 3 p.m., Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID: 952 522 716 #

Tuesday, July 25
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Jamestown Finance and Legal, Building, Planning and Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion committees, 4 p.m., Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 826 443 649 #

