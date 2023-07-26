Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for July 26-27, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, July 26
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band performs, 7:15 p.m., for Music in the Park at the City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Bring lawn chairs; freewill offering to support bandshell. In event of inclement weather, event moves to Valley City State University Center for the Arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, July 27
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park on First Avenue. Opener, Oakland Grove; headliner, Blue English. Free admission charge; bring chairs/blankets.

Family Fun Night, 4-7 p.m., SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Free inflatable games (bouncy houses) for kids. Food for sale. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

What To Read Next
Kammermusker 23.jpg
Community
New York Kammermusiker holding concert in Ellendale
7m ago
JSSP School News
Community
Samek awarded NDSU scholarship
5h ago
Patrick Walter workshop 23.jpg
Community
Surgery and supplements among topics at Bones, Joints & Arthritis JRMC U
5h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
dispatcher
Fargo
Thin gold line holding strong after deadly police ambush in Fargo
14h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
060823.N.FF.BurgumAnnouncement
North Dakota
Burgum responds to gift card criticism after qualifying for August debate
15h ago
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
JSSP City News
News
Reclassification of pay ranges recommended for positions in Jamestown
18h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
blabon
North Dakota
Steele County community where nobody has lived for 26 years holds reunion
18h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson