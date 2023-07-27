Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar for July 27-28, 2023

Events are scheduled.

Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Thursday, July 27
TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

Stutsman County Commission budget meeting, 9 a.m., Stutsman County Courthouse commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 169 702 637# or at stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Public Works and Police and Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 266 630 261 #.

Family Fun Night, 4-7 p.m., SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Free inflatable games (bouncy houses) for kids. Food for sale. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park on First Avenue. Opener, Oakland Grove; headliner, Blue English. Free admission charge; bring chair/blanket.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

Friday, July 28
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

