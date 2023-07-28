Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar for July 28-29, 2023

Free meals are scheduled for youth.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, July 28
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, July 29
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

